Indore: 'Garud' cast floored by city's cleanliness, food

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The cast of Dharm Yoddha Garud, a mythological drama on Sony SAB, is floored by the city's cleanliness and food. On a visit to the city on Tuesday, the cast members said that everyone in Mumbai is impressed by Indore's record in cleanliness.

Faisal Khan, who is seen playing the role of Garud in the drama said, “I have visited Indore previously for promos and business purposes, but one thing that I have noticed so far is that the city has maintained its cleanliness. What I like more about being in Indore is the food this city offers; street food being my favourite.”

Adding to this Parul Chauhan, playing Kadru in the drama, said that everyone enjoyed the famous poha and jalebi they had for breakfast and the taste was so delicious that their heart craves more. Everyone was excited to visit the city's street food destination - Chappan Dukan.

The cast members were eager to know more about the city, the popular dishes and shopping destinations.

OTT platforms have seen immense growth in the past few years, said Ankit Raj, playing the role of Kaalia in the serial. “This is the best time for people to try and make a career in the entertainment industry. The amount of work available in the market is much more than what we could imagine as an aspiring actor, filmmaker, scriptwriter or even technician.

Dedication must

Parul said that people need dedication for the work they do, moreover an artiste should be able to feel the essence of a character and understand the emotions that the character would want to portray in a particular scene. Chiming in, Toral Rasputra, who plays the role of Vinta said, “Nowadays people seem to lose their focus and are more concerned about popularity, which should not be the case. For sure a good and prominent platform is required so that people could recognise your hard work but should also understand the fact that good performance is always praised.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 01:08 AM IST