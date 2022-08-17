e-Paper Get App

Indore: Garbage dumped in your dustbin will now be checked by IMC

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal instructed the officials to ensure that the garbage collected from houses must be segregated and mixing of garbage must be avoided.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 11:45 PM IST
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The garbage dumped in your house dustbin will be now monitored by Indore Municipal Corporation and, if you have mixed the dry waste and wet waste together, your area’s GTS in-charge and CSI will be reprimanded.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, on Wednesday, held an inspection meeting of IMC officials in which she instructed the officials to ensure that the garbage collected from houses must be segregated and mixing of garbage must be avoided.

At the meeting, the GTS in-charge informed Pal that there were many areas in the city from where the dry and wet waste comes in polythene bags. He listed such areas to the IMC commissioner. Pal, taking cognisance of this issue, instructed the officials concerned to strictly ensure that such types of garbage are not be collected from any home. She instructed IMC officials to monitor the garbage collected from the houses and brought to the GTS. She instructed IMC officials to monitor whether any garbage brought from an area was found to be mixed.

