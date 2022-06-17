e-Paper Get App

Indore: Gang stealing gas busted, 8 arrested

Police said main accused Mahesh Solanki and seven others were arrested. Of these, four are members of the gang and four are truck drivers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 12:06 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On Thursday, STF arrested eight people including the main accused who were running a gang that siphoned gas from tankers and sold it to petrol pumps, and welding companies in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. They used to purchase gas worth Rs 75 per kg from tanker drivers at Rs 22 per kg and then sold it for Rs 44 per kg.

Police said main accused Mahesh Solanki and seven others were arrested. Of these, four are members of the gang and four are truck drivers.

The accused told the STF that they used to steal 54,000 kg of gas in a day from six points in MP, which amounts to Rs 40.50 lakhs of gas theft every day, or around Rs 12 cr per month. According to STF TI Mamta Kamle, the accused have been produced in the court and taken on remand.

Gang kingpin Mahesh has more than 10 hostels in Indore. He has been associated with a gas theft racket for 20 years. He has also confessed to selling gas to some pumps in the city.

The gang started stealing gas from LPG tanks in Dhar. In 15 to 20 minutes, 5 to 6 tons of gas used to be filled in another tanker with a 5 HP motor. Investigation is going on now, said STF senior officials.

Read Also
Indore: Maulvi, five others booked for performing 'nikah' of 14-year-old girl in city
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Gang stealing gas busted, 8 arrested

RECENT STORIES

Thane: 5-day-old puppy brutally killed by unknown person in Bhayandarpada

Thane: 5-day-old puppy brutally killed by unknown person in Bhayandarpada

Mumbai: Mahim Church to become carbon neutral; first religious place in India to do so

Mumbai: Mahim Church to become carbon neutral; first religious place in India to do so

Kalyan suicide case: Family of deceased girl alleges murder

Kalyan suicide case: Family of deceased girl alleges murder

Watch video: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury holds cop by his collar while protesting against Rahul...

Watch video: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury holds cop by his collar while protesting against Rahul...

SC tells Uttar Pradesh govt to follow process of law for demolition of unauthorised structures,...

SC tells Uttar Pradesh govt to follow process of law for demolition of unauthorised structures,...