Indore: Gadkari promises better road connectivity for city​ in his meeting with MP Shankar Lalwani



Indore

Union Surface Transport and National Highways minister Nitin Gadkari has assured that the stumbling block coming in the way of construction of the 206-km long Indore-Khandwa ​four-​lane national ​h​ighway is likely to be removed this week, said MP Shankar Lalwani, who met him on Thursday and discussed a number of projects related to Indore.

Lalwani said Gadkari also showed keen interest in the construction of Indore-Nagpur National Highway and Indore-Jaipur via ​Ujjain-​Jhalawad ​n​ational highway. The ​m​inister has also agreed for setting up of an international logistic hub close to the city, and the ministry would also conduct a survey to explore the possibility of constructing the Western Bypass of the city.

Lalwani said that he drew the attention of the minister towards the pathetic condition of the Indore-Khandwa national highway. Also a new bridge is to be constructed on Narmada River in Mortakka. Minister Gadkari told Lalwani that he has called a meeting of his department's officials this week and a final decision would be taken.

"I pitched for th​​e construction of Western Bypass in lines of the Eastern Bypass. The proposed Bypass would start from Dewas Naka to Depalpur Road and Dhar Road. It is needed for the connectivity of the proposed international logistic hub, which is likely to be set-up in Depalpur tehsil, said Lalwani

Indore-Nagpur and Indore-Jaipur highways



On the construction of Indore-Nagpur national highway via Betul, minister Gadkari said that he has taken the initiative for its early approval. Lalwani told Gadkari that people of MP and Rajasthan would benefit a lot after the construction of the Indore-Jaipur highway via Ujjain-Jhalawad. This will also help those travelling to New Delhi as there is good road connectivity between Delhi and Jaipur. Lalwani said he told Gadkari that the condition of road beween Ujjain and Jhalawad is very bad and had to be repaired. Minister Gadkari assured that a decision would be taken after conducting survey.



​Western Bypass to connect logistic hub​

The issue of Western Bypass was also discussed with Gadkari and Lalwani said he stressed its urgent need for the proper all-round development of the city. Gadkari assured that a survey would be conducted and if the State Government makes the land available, the ministry would consider the project, Lalwani said.



Nod for logistic hub



Gadkari has given his nod for setting up of a logistic hub in the city, with the rider that the state government has to make the land available for the project. Lalwani told Gadkari that given the central location of Indore it was a natural choice for the development of a state-of-the-art logistic hub.