Indore: GACC denies doubling up as exam centre, again

Indore: Atal Behari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College, also known as GACC, has once again denied doubling up as exam centre for BBA exams.

The biggest arts and commerce college in the state clearly told Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya that it would not be able to provide space for BBA exams commencing on January 7.

However, the college has not given reason for denial.

As exam season is going on, the university has made exam centres at all government colleges under its jurisdiction. As the number of examinees could not be accommodated in government colleges, the university has setup exam centres at select private colleges as well.

But the GACC took the university aback when it denied becoming centre for BBA exams.

DAVV exam controller Ashesh Tiwari confirmed that GACC denied doubling up as centre for BBA exams. “This is not done. If the college will start denying becoming centres for exams, how can we hold exam that too as per academic calendar,” Tiwari said adding that they would sent a notice to college seeking reason for denial.

This is not the first time that GACC denied becoming centre for university exams. Many a time, it refused to become DAVV examination centre. Some months ago, it had denied becoming centre a day before the exam commenced stating that a peer team of National Assessment and Accreditation Council is coming to campus for assessing its standards.

At that time, the entire exam had to be cancelled.