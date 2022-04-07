Indore: From under-performer to high performer, DAVV’s HRDC beats BHU, JNU, secures eighth position in country

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pipping many universities to the post, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV)’s Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) has secured the eighth position among 66 centres across the country in UGC evaluation. Scoring a 3.94 grade, DAVV’s HRDC has been rated among the “high-performing” centres.

“We beat even such universities as Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to secure a position in the Top 10 universities in human resources development,” said Namrata Sharma, director, HRDC at DAVV.

Besides DAVV, Jabalpur-based Rani Durgawati Vishwavidyalaya, with a 4.09 grade also featured among 17 high-performing universities. The leading central university in MP, Dr Hari Singh Gour Vishwavidylaya, got a mere 2.41 grade.

The University of Kerala topped the list with a 4.52 grade, followed by Aligarh Muslim University with 4.5 grade and Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad, with a 4.2 grade. Kumaon University, Nainital, secured fourth position with a 4.17 grade, followed by Rani Durgawati Vishwavidyalaya with 4.09 grade, Bharathidasan University, Tiruchirapalli, with a 4.06 grade and Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, with a 3.96 grade.

Sharma said the review was done by the standing committee of UGC on the basis of the performance by HRDCs during 2015-2020. The review was based on self-assessment by each HRDC and presentation made before the committee online. The HRDCs were categorised into four groups—High Performer, Moderate Performer, Low Performer and Non-Performer.

In 2012, DAVV’s HRDC was adjudged as under-performer by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), a statutory body of the UGC. Since then, it has improved its infrastructure, facilities and quality of faculty development programmes. From being an under-performing centre, it has now become a high-performing centre in a span of just 10 years.

‘20 UGC progs run in a year’

‘With an average of 50 participants, we run around 20 UGC programmes for faculty development in a year. Besides, we conduct various other programmes in collaboration with different institutions. We’ve properly documented all our activities’ — Namrata Sharma, director, HRDC at DAVV

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 11:50 PM IST