Indore: From next week, Dubai flight will take off only on Monday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state’s only international flight (Indore-Dubai-Indore) will operate according to the new schedule from next week only on Monday. So far, it was operated only on Wednesday. Thus, today was its last Wednesday flight.

Air India has changed the schedule of the flight in the summer schedule starting on March 27. Under the new schedule, from March 28, the Dubai flight will depart from the city on Monday and will return from Dubai to the city on Saturday. On Wednesday’s 162-seater Dubai flight, a total of 159 passengers travelled to the premier Gulf city, of whom 143 passengers were from the city.

TK Jose, chairman, MP Chapter of Travel Agents’ Federation of India (TAFI), said that Air India resumed the operation of the Indore-Dubai flight on September 1 last year after the lockdown was lifted. In pre-Covid-19 pandemic times, the flight used to run thrice a week. But, from September 1, it was being operated once a week on Wednesdays. Under this, the flight departed from the city for Dubai at 12.35 pm and arrived back in the city at 8.30 pm.

Air India has changed the day and timing of this flight in the summer schedule to be implemented from March 27. Accordingly, it will depart from the city at 5.30 pm and will reach Dubai at 5.55 pm (Dubai time). At the same time, every Saturday from April 2, the flight will depart from Dubai at 2.55 am (Dubai time) and arrive in the city at 7.35 pm. The travel time for both sides will be 3.20 hours.

Jose said that the new schedule would be quite passenger-friendly.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 10:54 PM IST