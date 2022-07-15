Indore: Free ‘precautionary dose’ drive from today, number of vax sites over 70

freepik

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Officials of the health department, administration and Indore Municipal Corporation have completed preparations for administering a free ‘precautionary dose’ to the adult population of the city from July 15. Health officials have set up over 70 vaccination sites across the city to administer free doses to the population and distributed over 8,000 doses as the target for the first day.

According to district immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta, “All adults of the city are eligible for the free precautionary dose and there are over 22-24 lakh people in the city whose doses are pending.”

Talking about the stock of vaccination, he said they had over 1 lakh doses in stock, including 68,000 doses of Covishield and over 40,000 doses of Covaxin. “We’ll run all the vaccination sites at government facilities, including all zones of Indore Municipal Corporation and also at the health facilities of the department, including CHCs, PHCs, Sanjeevani Clinics and others,” the immunisation officer added.

People can get themselves vaccinated through on-the-spot registration on the basis of their phone numbers which they had registered during the vaccination of the first two doses and also by showing any identity proof, including voters’ ID, Aadhaar card, driving licence, passport, PAN card and bank passbook.

The district has been divided into 4 zones and officials have also called for over 10 vehicles from Indore Municipal Corporation for distributing the vaccine. “We’ll distribute over 100 vaccine doses to 69 sites and the target of the other sites will be decided according to the location of the site,” the immunisation officer said.

Offline registration

Offline facility of registration for the people reaching the centres will be provided. IMC will also provide chairs and tents to facilitate the beneficiaries and has also decided not to close the centre till the last person reaching the centre gets the jab. The vaccination drive will start at 9 am