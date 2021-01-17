​Indore: Free eye check-up camp organised by Brahmin youths​

Indore
A free eye check-up camp was organised by Shri Parashuram Yuva Sena under the aegis of Kanyakubj Brahmin Samaj Indore and ASG Hospital Indore. Hundreds of people took advantage of the camp and got their eyes checked. At the camp cataract test, blood sugar test, blood pressure test etc were done.
The group members also felicitated the Brahmin Samaj doctors who were active during the Covid-19 outbreak in the city and treated Covid patients at the time of the pandemic. The president of the organisation, Pandit Vishnu Prasad Shukla felicitated the doctors.
