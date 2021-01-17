​Indore: Free eye check-up camp organised by Brahmin youths​

Indore​​

A free eye check-up camp was organi​s​ed by Shri Parashuram Yuva Sena under the aegis of Kanyakubj Brahmin Samaj Indore and ASG Hospital Indore. Hundreds of people took advantage of the camp and got their eyes checked.​ ​ At the camp cataract test, blood sugar test, blood pressure test etc were done.

The group members also felicitated the Brahmin Samaj doctors who were active during the Covid-19 outbreak in the city and ​treated ​Covid ​patients at the time of ​the ​pandemic. The president of the organi​s​ation, Pandit Vishnu Prasad Shukla felicitated the doctors.