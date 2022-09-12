Indore: Free distribution of de-worming tablets in schools today on occasion of national de-worming day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

National De-worming Day will be organised on Tuesday in Indore district along with the entire state, and the event will be inaugurated by collector Manish Singh at New Malav Kanya Vidyalaya, Mhow Naka, at 11 am.

Ramniwas Budheliya, additional director, intergrated child protection scheme said, “On National De-worming Day, children in the age group of 1 to 19 years will be given anthelmintic tablets.” For the successful implementation of this campaign, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of collector Manish Singh at the collector's office.

On this occasion, collector Singh said that all the departments should work in coordination and make this campaign a success. It was told in the meeting that anthelmintic tablets are completely safe for consumption and would be distributed free of cost.

It was told that on this day, all the children of 1 to 19 years who are enrolled in government, non-government aided schools, tribal ashram schools, private schools, private aided schools, madrasas, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya and Anganwadi as well as school dropouts can avail the benefit of the programme. The effect of running this campaign continuously has proven that the rate of worm infection in children has come down, from 12% to 5%.

Children who are not able to take pills on September 13 will be given pills in the mop-up round on September 16. For Indore district, 12,20, 557 children would be covered under this campaign.

It is generally seen that children play in the field without wearing shoes, eat food without washing their hands, do not use the toilet, do not wash their hands after defecation and consume contaminated fruits and vegetables, and are therefore, likely to be infected with worms.