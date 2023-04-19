 Indore: Four-wheeler drivers fined for crossing speed limit  
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic management police caught many four-wheel vehicles and collected fines from their drivers for running the vehicles above the prescribed speed limit on Tuesday. The police officials collected the fine from 20 such drivers and warned them to drive within the prescribed limit and to wear seatbelts for safety of self and other commuters.

ACP (traffic) Arvind Tiwari, traffic subedar Sumit Bilonia and Bhagirath Ahirwar’s team was instructed to take action against the vehicles flouting the speed limit in the city. The team with the help of interceptor vehicles stopped many vehicles and took action against them on Narmadapuram Square. A fine of Rs 20,000 was collected from 20 drivers for over-speeding. 

The officers said that action against such vehicle drivers would be continued with an aim of reducing road accidents in the city. The drive is named ‘Niyantrit Gati, Surakshit Jeevan.’.  

