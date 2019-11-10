Indore: Four new major roads to be built in two years

Indore: New major roads, including MR-3, MR-5, MR-9 & RE-2, will be constructed in two years, said an official of Indore Municipal Corporation.

In the tender notice, the IMC has fixed deadline of 24 months for completion of the roads, which will be laid at outlay of nearly Rs 125 crore.

The project costs of MR-3 and MR-5 is Rs 30.67 crore and Rs 41.80 crore respectively whereas MR-9 and RE-2 will cost Rs 22.71 crore and Rs 31.63 crore respectively. MR-3 is going to come up from Pipliyapala Regional Park to Bypass, MR-5 from Indore Wire Square to Bada Bangarda, MR-9 from Ring Road (IDA Scheme No 53) to Bypass and RE-2 from Bhuri Tekri to RTO via Nemawar Road.

The road projects were approved in the last IMC’s council meeting amid protests by some coporators on construction of MR-9. Pre-bid meeting for the projects would be held on November 18. The contractors can purchase and submit tender by December 2. The last date for submission of technical bids is December 5. The bids will be opened online on December 7.