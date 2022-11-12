Indore: Four-day PM Housing fair starts at Bicholi Hapsi

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a four-day housing fair is being organised by Indore Municipal Corporation at Gulmarg Complex-1 in Bicholi Hapsi on Friday.

The first day of the fair witnessed more than 100 families showing interest in the ready possession of flats. IMC received bookings from 20 families.

“This housing fair is proving to be very beneficial for home buyers as it is close to the fast-developing Scheme 140,” Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said.

Bengali Square and Pipliyahana Square, educational institutions, hospitals, and a new district court are only a few minutes away from the location of the housing complex, he added.

At the fair, 1 BHK flat is available for just Rs 8 lakh and 2 BHK for just Rs 15 lakh. The registry is free on 1 BHK flat.

Most of the flats in Gulmarg Complex have been booked and some remaining units of Phase I is also getting an overwhelming response from the customers. The flats are available at 30% less than the market price. “The flats are fully equipped, where all facilities like lift, garden, boundary wall, water, sewerage and community hall are there. City bus facility is also available,” Bhargav said.