Indore: Four arrested for robbery at builders bungalow last year

Indore: Crime branch on Saturday arrested four people in connection with the robbery at the house of a builder a year ago. Interestingly, two of their accomplices are in jail for their involvement in another robbery in the city. Firearms and other weapons were also seized from the accused, who are being questioned to know about other accomplices.

DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra said that the robbery incident happened at the bungalow of builder Kailashchandra Goyal in Kanchan Vihar Colony under Lasudia police station jurisdiction last year. The investigation was underway by the crime branch as the accused of the robbery could not be identified. During the investigation, the crime branch team received a tip-off that a person named Maharaj Singh Nagar, a resident of Malharganj area and his accomplices were involved in the robbery case.

The crime branch accompanied by Lasudia police station team detained Maharaj Singh Nagar who allegedly confessed his crime and told the crime branch officials that 15 days before the incident, he had gone Goyal's bungalow and became convinced that they would be able to steal a big amount. Nagar later informed his friend Mukesh Parmar about this, and they informed their accomplice Sanjay Khare about the same.

The crime branch arrested Mukesh Parmar who informed that accused Sanjay Khare met Krishna Goden, a resident of Tonk Khurd in Dewas district with the help of his cousin Hukum. Sanjay made a team with his accomplice Govind Thakur and three others to commit the crime.

Following the lead given by the accused, the crime branch later arrested Krishna Goden from his place in Dewas. He informed the police that Sanjay Khare had prepared the plan of the robbery at Goyal’s bungalow and he had informed that there were crores of rupees worth of goods and cash in the bungalow after which Krishna got ready to commit the crime.

As per the plan, the accused reached the bungalow of Goyal in a car which was arranged by Sanjay. The weapons were arranged by Govind. They held Goyal's family members captive and robbed Rs 1 lakh and valuables from there.

DIG Mishra said that two accused named Sanjay Khare and Govind Singh were arrested a few months ago for committing robbery at a place in Usha Nagar area. They are in jail and the police will question them after the permission of court. Three other accused are also being searched by the police.