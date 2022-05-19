Indore: Foundation stone of road laid

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The foundation stone of the road under the TPS 3 scheme, the cement concrete road connecting the bypass to the transport hub, was laid by IDA chairman Jaipal Singh Chavda, BJP district president Rajesh Sonkar, MLA Malini Gaur, chairman of the MP State Cooperative Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation Sawan Sonkar and others.

Chavda said that, under the TPS 3 scheme, the cost of the 2-km route would be Rs 13.2 crore and it would be part of the MR 12 route.

After this, the foundation stone was also laid on the proposed complex for senior citizens. Chavda said the area of this plot was 1,909 square metres, where 10 1-BHK and 22 2-BHK flats and eight shops with 32 four-wheeler parking space in the basement and ground floor would be developed in about two years’ time.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 10:16 PM IST