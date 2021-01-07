Indore: Fortnight's painstaking investigation led police to accused behind Rs 70cr MDMA drug seizure​

Indore:

In the country’s biggest MDMA drug seizure case, ​the police painstakingly investigated the leads for a fortnight before reaching the accused. Interestingly, an employee of one of the accused gave crucial information to the police about the case due to which the police could reach the drug suppliers and seize ​the ​drugs worth Rs 70 crores from them. ​T​he police are currently engaged in collecting information about the assets and the associates of the accused.

On Tuesday, the ​crime branch sleuths arrested five persons including Telangana based pharmaceutical company owner Vedprakash Vyas, his driver Venkatesh, tent suppliers from the city Dinesh Agrawal, his son Akshay and a relative Chiman Agrawal from near Sanawadiya village under Khudel police station jurisdiction. Vedprakash hails from Hyderabad and he along with the driver had come to the city from Hyderabad with the ​contraband in his car. They were dealing with tent supplier Dinesh Agrawal and others when the crime branch arrested them after cordoning off the area.

ASP (crime) Guru Prasad Parashar said information about the local persons ​involved in the racket ​and their activities was received 15 days ago. After that the senior officials constituted a team to keep an eye on the suspects. While collecting information, crime branch officials met an employee of the tent supplier Dinesh Agrawal. His employee gave some crucial information about Agrawal and told the officials that their activities are suspicious. The information given by Agrawal’s employee was crucial for the crime branch team. The officials worked on the information and managed to arrest the accused.

Crime branch chased car of accused​

The crime branch team ​was keeping tabs of Agrawal ​and his son when they came to know that they were planning on meeting someone. The crime branch team chased ​Agrawal's car and ​forced it to stop by putting the police vehicle in front. As per the plan, crime branch team ​had already ​cordoned off the area and ​they ​arrested all five accused with drugs from the spot. Two four-wheeler vehicles, Rs 13 lakh and their mobile phones were also seized by the crime branch.

Vyas, wife booked ​in land fraud case​

Accused Vyas and his wife were booked by Telangana police for their involvement in a land fraud case a few years ago. Telangana police is being contacted by the crime branch to collect further information about the case. The ongoing investigation revealed that Rs 13 lakh, which was recovered from the accused while they were trying to sell the consignment, was meant to buy or advance amount to buy the drugs from Telangana persons. The accused are on police remand but ​so far police have not received any other crucial information from them.

More people will be arrested​​

IG Harinarayanachari Mishra said that more accused will be arrested in the case. So far, information about other people involved in the case ​has been received. The ​other suspects are from the city​ and their role is being verified. Also, help from Telangana police is also being taken in the case. They were informed about the factory of accused Vyas there. The accused are being questioned about their exact route from Telangana to Indore. So far, no Bollywood connection was found in the case.

Priority is to find place where drug was manufactured​

So far, the crime branch officials could not collect information about the place where the synthetic drugs named MDMA was prepared. It was believed that Vyas had prepared the drugs at his factory in Telangana. The information is being ​collected with the help of local police there. ASP Parashar said that our priority is to find the place where the drugs were prepared. The crime branch team is working to find the place as the accused didn’t reveal any information about the place so far.