Indore: Forest minister Shah asks officials to supply ayurvedic medicine at Sanjeevani centre

Madhya Pradesh forest minister Vijay Shah on Monday instructed forest officials in Indore to provide ayurvedic medication to avurvedic doctors working at Sanjeevani centre in Indore.

The doctors who had taken charge at the centre in Van Parisar (Forest Campus) were given the contract just before the coronavirus outbreak. Due to the pandemic there were few walk-ins patients, but they were still required to pay Rs 30,000 as rent, which has left the doctors struggling.

Furthermore, the forest department had not been providing medications as sought by doctors. For the last two years, the only medication available to the doctors from the forest department was limited to honey.

The doctors shared their problem with the forest minister during his visit to the centre on Monday.

To their plea, Shah said, “When I return to Bhopal, I will speak to the central department and find out why they have not been providing ayurvedic medicines to Indore.” He assured the doctors a regular supply of medications in the coming days.

“I understand that things have been tough due to the Covid-19 outbreak, but slowly, we are hoping for things to normalise,” Shah said.

Bamboo mission, ensure no more failure

Under the bamboo mission, a bamboo emporium was made in Indore in 2016. After being operational for about 1.5 years, the emporium has been shut.

When Shah sought the reason, divisional forest officer Narendra Pandwa said, “We had given the contract to run it to a person from Balaghat, but he also does not seem interested anymore.”

Shah instructed the officials to ensure that work resumes and furniture manufacturers are directly contacted to run the centre.

Sources claimed that the reason for the minister's visit to the bamboo emporium after so many years is to explore the possibility of selling it off to a commercial establishment.

Meeting of forest officials

The forest minister chaired a meeting of forest officials at the Navlakha forest department office. He discussed various plans and instructed officials to ensure development in the division.

He even went to State Tiger Strike Force (STSF) office in Indore and sought updates. Shah addressed the officials here as well and instructed them to work diligently to control wildlife crime in the division.





Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 01:08 AM IST