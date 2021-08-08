Indore: For weight loss/gain, opt for balance diet over fad diets

Indore

Do not follow any diet that you cannot follow for a long time, take a balanced diet according to your routine and stick to it. This was the conclusion of a seminar announced by dietician Dr Preeti Shukla in a seminar with fitness freaks and yoga practitioners at a yoga studio in New Palasia on Sunday.

A women entrepreneur participating in the session talked about the people struggling to gain/lose weight despite strictly following a strict exercise routine.

Shukla said, “When we follow any exercise, even after following it, 70% of the people are such that they do not lose any weight and even those who want to increase, their weight doesn’t increase.”

She explained that, “In such a situation, a successful diet should be taken according to our body and routine because everyone's body is different.”

“Good diet means balance diet in which proper amount of calories, protein, fat etc should be there,” added Deepak Sharma, who has been practising balanced diet and intermittent fasting.

“You should not expect any results by following a fad diet,” Shukla explained.

Further, she added that many people start exercising on an empty stomach, which is never suggested. “You should start your exercise after taking a few nuts or dry fruits,” Shukla said.

Yoga trainer Pankaj Soni added, “After exercise, we must take protein rich food like sprouts, sour pancakes made of lentils, etc.”

Takeaways from the discussion

· Eat a variety of nutrient-rich foods.

· Match food intake with physical activity.

· Avoid fried, salty and spicy foods.

· Consume adequate water to avoid dehydration.

· Exercise regularly or go for a walk.

· In lunch or dinner, take yogurt, lentils, salad, green vegetables, and roti or rice.

· Drink at least 2 to 3 litres of water daily.

· The best diet is the one that includes all the things so that you get all the nutrition. Therefore, include 90 per cent healthy food and 10 per cent fun food in your diet.