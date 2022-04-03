Indore: ​'For success one needs to think like leaders'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



To attain success one needs to think like a ‘leader’ and be powerful intellectually and financially, said chartered accountant Mrinalini Biyani, a corporate consultant, while addressing a book review session, organised by Indore Management Association.

The book under review was ‘Corporate Chanakya’ written by Dr Radhakrishnan Pillai.



Mrinalini briefed about the book that this is an awesome book on leadership, management and training explaining the crux of 6000 sutras given by Acharya Chanakya around 400 BC in the Arthashastra.



The sutras written in Sanskrit are very difficult for a common man to understand and hence the author got them translated into simple English in 175 modules. Each chapter does not take more than 3 to 5 minutes to read and hence a very handy and convenient book to refer to.



She said that Chanakya was a rare mastermind and was responsible for the golden era of our country and uniting the nation under one governance viz Aaryavarta. How did he do this? The answers are available

in the book.



The seven pillars of the Shastra can easily be co-related to modern management work areas and a good blend of western and ancient management techniques.



The book is useful for entrepreneurs, leaders, CEOs, mmanagers, professionals, students, start-ups and everybody under the sun who wants to succeed in life. The book is very informative, worth reading and applying in life for self-development and overall growth of society in positive direction. Application of the principles may transform one’s life, altogether, she said.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 12:24 AM IST