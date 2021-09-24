Indore: For girls joining NDA, physical and mental alertness necessary

Indore

Girls aspiring to serve our country can now gear up and sign up for National Defence Academy (NDA) Exam. The registrations for the exam that is conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) are open.

The special notification in this regard will be published on UPSC website soon. In this, the number of vacancies for girls in Army, Navy, Naval Academy, Air Force including ground duties will be notified.

The eligibility criterion for female aspirants is: girls appearing for Class 12 board examination or should have passed Class 12th and be born between Jan 2, 2003, and Jan 1, 2006.

The medical and physical criteria will be announced in the special notification.

Colonel Nikhil Diwanji who imparts training for NDA and SSB from Indore, suggested that the parents and girls must read notification in detail before applying.

The exam is on November 14, 2021. The exam will be of 300 marks. Students must be well-versed with Class 11 and Class 12 level maths.

The second paper will be of 200 marks. It will test the knowledge of English of students. Further, there will be a section of 400 marks testing students on Class 8th to Class 10th science and social science. There will be questions on current affairs of approximately 40 marks.

Diwanji anticipates that there will be no difference in the exam, medical standards for girls but physical standards will be less for Army, Navy and Air Force ground duties but Air Force flying branch the physical standards will be the same.

“The girls while applying and before joining NDA must understand that the three years of training in NDA is physically very tough and challenging with equal emphasis on academic performance, sports, PT, drill and camps,” Diwanji said.

He added that after three years in NDA the cadets are sent to Indian Military Academy for Army training, Indian Naval Academy those who opted for Navy and Airforce Academy for flying and ground duties.

“Indian women are mentally strong and presently many lady officers are serving our country in all three services. Thus the young girls will also take the challenge and rub shoulders with male officers saving the integrity of the country from Siachin to oceans from Rajasthan to formidable terrain of Northeast fighting against external aggression and internal conflicts,” Diwanji said, motivating girls to fulfil their duty for the country.

//Basics of preparations for NDA\\

Before jumping into the preparation, get a printed copy of the NDA syllabus and exam pattern.

All major events that have taken place in India or the world in the last five years are very crucial. Make a habit of watching the news, reading the newspapers, listening to the interviews of famous personalities, keeping track of all the awards and prizes, on a daily basis.

Stay Fit: Maintain a proper diet filled with nutritious food, regular exercise, or yoga is mandatory and at least 6 - 8 hours of sleep is required as well.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 12:25 AM IST