Indore Food Safety Crackdown Halts Gulab Jamun Mix Production, Cockroach Complaint Triggers Restaurant Inspection | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Administration stopped production of 'gulab jamun' instant mix at Annapurna Industries during inspections of food establishments on Thursday after finding expired registration and an address discrepancy.

At the unit on Udyog Nagar Nemawar Road, officials found manufacturing and packing of 'gulab jamun' instant mix. The registered address differed from the actual location. Samples of two brands were collected for testing. Production was halted pending valid registration.

The team inspected Shiv Sagar Bhojnalaya and Shiv Sagar Restaurant and Cafe in the bus stand and Navlakha areas. Officials found improper food storage and kitchen equipment issues. Water testing reports, pest control certificates and medical fitness certificates of food handlers were unavailable. Rusty utensils and chopping boards were removed. Management was directed to repair slippery, damaged kitchen flooring and improve hygiene.

At Shiv Sagar Restaurant, officials collected a Flexi Creme Delight cream sample. A complaint about a cockroach on a dining table and inadequate staff response prompted a kitchen inspection and directions for pest control through trained personnel.

Following another complaint, officials inspected an establishment near Narsingh Temple in Narsingh Bazar in proprietor Anushka Jain's presence. Cleanliness improvements were ordered. Samples of 'paneer', 'dal', 'chhole' and 'bhature' were collected for laboratory testing. Further action will depend on reports.

At Mamaji Grih Udyog in Udyog Nagar, Musakhedi, where lollipops and toffees were manufactured, officials found poor cleanliness, raw materials stored directly on the floor without pallets, missing medical fitness certificates and inadequate lighting. Samples of lollipops and 'kaju malai' toffees were collected for testing.