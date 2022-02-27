Indore: Following Swacchhata Survekshan 2022 guidelines, civic body uploads documents

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With hopes running high in their hearts, confidence on their faces and with fingers crossed, Indore Municipal Corporation commissioner Pratibha Pal and other IMCs officials, late on Saturday night uploaded all the documents explaining the work done by IMC in Indore in accordance with the guidelines of the Swacchhata Survekshan, 2022.

The IMC officials said that the last date for submission of documents was February 25; but, around 11.30 on the night of February 25, a notification was issued by the Centre, through which they extended the date for submission of the documents by two more days.

Following this development, the officials concerned gathered at the Smart City office on Saturday morning and rechecked their documents to make changes in them if required. The officials started the work on Saturday morning and it got completed by 3.45 am on Sunday.

The IMC officials said that 11 documents were re-drafted. Some of them were rewritten and then submitted.

Data of 1,200 colonies submitted

The documents submitted contain details of 1,200 colonies where IMC has done substantial work. IMC officials said there were 45 points on which the colonies’ reports were made. The points included cleanliness in a colony, door-to-door garbage collection, sewerage line work, water drain system and such others.

Officials said that, this time, the ministry had demanded detailed reports of the work done by the municipal corporations in the colonies and other areas. The team of the Swachh Bharat Mission drafted all the documents ensuring all reports were up to the mark and then submitted the report.

Lakhs of pages were uploaded

The documents submitted contain over lakhs of pages which were scanned and then submitted in a file. Officials said that, every year, the ministry had been increasing the documentation work. This year, there were 45 points to which there were 10-15 sub-points.

Pal was there till midnight

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal was also present during all this work and kept the IMC staff motivated and guided them. Earlier, too, she had remained in office the whole night helping the team in drafting the documents.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 11:33 PM IST