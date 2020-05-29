Indore: Following Jesus's preaching, Christian Community comes to fore for the needy amid lockdown

Indore

Prior to Christian holiday of Pentecost, Christian community of Indore is following the preaching of by Jesus Christ and helping those in need amid lockdown. In their drive to help underprivileged families, Christian community’s volunteers forming a group are providing ration packets to them.

Christian holiday of Pentecost, which is celebrated the 49th day (the seventh Sunday) after Easter Sunday, will be celebrated on May 31 this year.

The holiday commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the Apostles and other followers of Jesus Christ. Under the drive, ration packets are given to 200 to 250 people on a regular basis.

“Christ was the ultimate social worker. Not only could he find housing for people, or give them free food,” Ashutosh Joseph, a volunteer said. He cited that in the Bible, God's call to his followers to care for other human beings is clear (Philippians 2:4; 1 John 3:17-18; Proverbs 19:17 New International Version).

“In fact, Jesus states that one of the most important commandments is ‘love your neighbor as yourself’,” Joseph said.

The packets were distributed in front of Mission hospital. All those in need can seek help there. Other volunteers regularly contributing to the cause include Wilson Gadkar, Rakesh Singh, Sheeni Godwin, Dr Ashish and Bablu Bhai.