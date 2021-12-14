Indore



The second international flight of the State is going to roll out for​ Sharjah from city’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on December 20. The flight will be operated by Air India on Monday​s​ and Friday​s​.



​The Sharjah flight will originate from the city and terminate here and will be the city's very own international flight. The flight to Dubai actually originates from Bangaluru and Indore is a stopover before reaching Dubai. ​Officials sources said Air India's top management has sought a feasibility report about starting the flight and Air India's local unit sent its report to the headquarters.​

​Sources said the flight was to start on November 1, but its rollout was postponed, and now it will start on December 20.

​As per plans, a Boeing aircraft will arrive from Mumbai as​ Mumbai-Indore domestic flight. From here it will become an international flight for Sharjah. It will depart for Sharjah at 1.15 pm and land at Sharjah at 5.55 pm. ​It will depart from​ Sharjah ​at 6.55 pm and arrive here at 1.30 am.

Airport administration also confirmed that they have a proposal

from Air India expressing willingness to roll out bi-weekly flight

from the city for Sharjah.



TK Jose, chairman of MP Chapter of Travel Agents Federation of India, said Air India has not opened the ticket bookings, but it would be started soon. The flight will be an alternative route to reach Dubai as Sharjah is only an hour’s drive from Dubai.

