Indore: Five more accused arrested in murder of BJP leader’s son

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police, on Sunday, arrested five more accused in connection with the murder of Sujit Singh Chouhan, the son of BJP leader Udal Singh Chouhan in Pigdamber. A total of nine accused were identified and the police have arrested eight accused in the case so far. The identification of the other accused is also being done.

Sujit was attacked by the accused following an argument between them over digging a borewell in the area. Some men were also injured in the incident, after which people blocked the highway for two hours; a vehicle was also damaged. Soon after receiving information about the murder and the ‘chakka jam’, the Pithampur police, Kishanganj police and Rau police force reached the spot to bring the situation under control.

After the incident, three accused were arrested. On Sunday, five other accused, named Bhura, Darshan, Ankit, Mannu and Sachin, were arrested by the police and a search is on for the other accused.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya visited the residence of Udal Singh Chouhan on Sunday and discussed in detail with the family members and expressed his condolences over the death.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 10:47 PM IST