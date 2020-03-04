Indore: Five held for duping people of lakhs by running fake advisory company

Indore: The Special Task Force of police on Wednesday arrested five persons for allegedly duping people by luring them to invest their money and earn more profit in less time. The accused used to make phone calls to people on behalf of an unregistered advisory company.

One of the accused is the son of a policeman posted in Ujjain. SP (STF) Padma Vilochan Shukla said Rakesh Kumar Yadav of Ahmedabad had lodged a complaint with SEBI that he is a jawan in Border Security Force. He received a call from a company named Trade Money Research in Indore. The caller told Yadav that he can earn Rs 35 lakh in 15 days if he invested money in the market through their company. After that, Yadav deposited Rs 1.40 in a bank account given by the accused.

The complaint was lodged by SEBI to STF headquarter after which it was forwarded to Indore STF for further investigation. A team of SI Shyamkishore Tripathi and ASI Amit Dixit started investigation when they came to know that the company named Trade Money Research has opened a bank account in Vijay Nagar. They had mentioned their address in Vardhama Complex in Vijay Nagar. Their office was found closed. The STF came to know that the company of the accused is not registered with SEBI. After this information, a case was registered by the STF.

ASI Dixit received a tip-off that a man named Kamlesh Verma, one of the owners of the company, lives in Prajapat Nagar. The team reached there from where Kamlesh Verma was detained. Soon, the team detained his accomplices Bharat Rathore, Virendra Kumar, Pankaj Sharma and Deepak Malviya.

During questioning, the accused told officials that they were employed in different advisory companies in the city where they learn its working. They left jobs and started their own company to dupe people. The accused used to assure people that their company is registered with SEBI.

Accused Kamlesh holds BE degree in mechanical engineering. His father is a head constable and is posted in Ujjain. Accused Virendra hails from Seoni district and was staying in Nanda Nagar. Accused Bharat is the resident of Shivpuri and was staying in Adarsh Meghdoot Nagar. Pankaj and Deepak are from Dewas.

Accused Kamlesh holds BE degree in mechanical engineering. His father is a head constable posted in Ujjain. Accused Virendra hails from Seoni district and was staying in Nanda Nagar. Accused Bharat is the resident of Shivpuri and was staying in Adarsh Meghdoot Nagar. Pankaj and Deepak are from Dewas.

During the investigation it was revealed that the accused have duped people of Rs 8 lakh in four months. The further investigation is underway.