INDORE: Five cars, bike and machines worth lakhs of rupees gutted in fire that broke out in timber godown, car garage

Indore: Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire that broke out in a timber godown and a car service centre in Bhamori area in the wee hours of Saturday. Five cars and a bike were also gutted in the fire. However, no casualty was reported.

According to police fire brigade official, the incident took place at timber godown of Ghanshyam Pal and car garage of Ibrahim Khan in Adarsh Mechanic Nagar in Bhamori area at 2.20 am. Area residents spotted the flames and heavy smoke from timber godown and they informed the fire brigade and police.

As the flames spread fast in godown, goods including machines were destroyed. Five cars and a bike parked in the garage were gutted. Cars parked in the garage were Maruti Ertiga, Skoda, Swift Dzire and two others.

Sources said fire first broke out in timber godown and the flames spread to adjacent garage. Possibly, the fire broke out in godown due to electric short circuit. The police are investigating the case to know the reason of fire. SP (fire) RS Ningwal reached the spot. It took more than six hours and more than 25 tankers of water to extinguish fire.