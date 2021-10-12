Indore: ​Five arrested for creating ruckus at garba event

Indore

Five youths of the minority community were arrested and sent to jail and the organiser booked after activists of Hindu outfits entered a garba event at a private college and alleged that the youths were attempting love-jihad.

The five youths were charged under Section 151 of CrPC,while the garba organiser was booked for overcrowding and thereby violating Covid-19 guidelines.

Police said the event was organised at Oxford College where the organiser had taken permission for 800 people, but there were thousands in the event.

According to those who participated in the programme, the passes to the event were sold in black. "The Rs 150 passes were being sold for Rs 350 each, and the passes of higher denomination were sold at Rs 800. Police have taken this into cognisance and will investigate further.

So far, police have registered a case against the event organiser Akshanshu Tiwari who had taken permission of 800 students from SDM Parag Jain but had sold passes to random people because of which thousands of people bought the passes and entered the event.

Indore division convenor of Bajrang Dal, Tanu Sharma said that we got information that a few miscreants belonging to a minority community were present in the programme and they were creating ruckus in the programme. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal members called the police to take action against the accused.

Police officials said that police reached the spot and arrested the five accused Habib, Wajid, Shahid, Adnan and Aiyub. Police officials said that the arrested accused were creating a nuisance in the programme. Police produced them to the court from where they were sent to jail.

However, Tanu Sharma alleged that the arrested youths had come there to promote love-jihad by befriending girls there and later committing love-jihad.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 12:55 AM IST