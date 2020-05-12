Indore: First ‘Shramik Special’ train to leave with 1500 passengers

The first ‘Shramik Special’ train will leave from the city railway station for Rewa with 1,500 passengers on Wednesday. The railway administration has made elaborate arrangements to maintain social distancing.

In order to stop migrant workers from literally fleeing the state and falling into trouble, the administration has planned train journeys for them till their hometowns on Wednesday. And in the process, the district administration had initiated to offer e-passes to the concerned. Over 1,600 people of Reewa region had applied for e-passes.

Railway sources told Free Press on Tuesday night that they had received a letter from Indore district administration to operate a special train for Reewa on Wednesday. The number of passengers will be 1500. Sources said, "We have forwarded the letter to our headquarters (Western Railway, Mumbai) for further action. Sources said the train departure time has not been decided. However, it will leave in the evening from platform no. 1."

Jitendra Kumar Jayant, PRO of Ratlam Division of Western Railway, said, "Our preparation to operate a special train is complete. We have already made elaborated arrangements to operate such train by following the necessary protocol and social distancing.

However, earlier in the day IMC Commissioner Pratibha Pal visited the city railway station and reviewed the situation. Talking to media in the afternoon, collector Manish Singh said, "the travellers have been informed to reach prescribed places by Tuesday evening and finally they will leave from Radhaswami Satsang Dera at Khandwa road.

Special flight to come in from Kuwait today

A special Air India flight is expected to land at city airport from Kuwait on Wednesday night. Official sources said under ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, the flight will be carrying people stranded in Gulf nations.