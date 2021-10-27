Indore: First round of JoSAA seat allotment today

​Indore

The final first round of seat allotment by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will be released on Wednesday, October 27.

The students who are shortlisted in the round must follow the prescribed procedure for accepting the seat.

The students who will be allotted seats in the first round of JoSAA counselling will be required to accept the seats by uploading certain documents, including educational certificates and caste certificates (if mentioned).

Also, the students will have to pay the seat acceptance fee within the due date.

As per the schedule which has already been released, JoSAA reconciliation of data was done on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

JoSAA manages and regulates the joint seat allocation for admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2021-22. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

Along with the JoSAA reconciliation of data, the process of verification and validation of allocated seats was also completed.

Candidates are excited and waiting anxiously for the JoSAA counselling result, which will be out on Wednesday.

Students will be able to check the results post 10 am, as they will be uploaded on the official website, as per the schedule.

Candidates will have to visit the official website to check their results. The official website on which it will be uploaded is josaa.nic.in.

