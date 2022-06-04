Indore: First-round of CLC for admission to undergraduate courses starts

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students queued up at higher education institutes as the first round of college-level counselling (CLC) for admission to undergraduate courses started on Friday. The CLC for postgraduate courses will commence on Saturday.

Since morning students started gathering on college campuses to register themselves for counselling.

The students, who were allocated seats, would be required to submit the fee for confirmation of the admission by 11 am a day after the release of admission list.

“Seats will be allocated to the students on the basis of their marks in qualifying exams,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Prof Suresh Silawat.

The registration process for UG and PG aspirants will continue till June 11 and June 13 respectively.

This year, Department of Higher Education (DHE) held only one round of centralised counselling and allowed three rounds of CLC.

This is for the first time that three rounds of CLC would be held.

The second round of CLC will start on June 13 for UG and June 14 for PG courses.

If seats still remained vacant then a third round will be held on June 22 for UG and June 23 for PG courses.