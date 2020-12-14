Indore: First phase of eviction & removal of structures for road widening between Jawahar Marg Bridge & Chandrabhaga Bridge complete

Indore:

Indore Municipal Corporation has completed ​the ​first phase of eviction-cum-rehabilitation and demolition of structures coming ​in the way of road widening project between Jawahar Marg Bridge and Chandrabhaga Bridge.

“As part of first phase, we had to get houses vacated coming into the way of Jawahar Marg Bridge and Mahal Kachari. We got people evicted and rehabilitat​ed ​them to newly allocated houses in Limbodi,” municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said.

Pal said that a total of 209 people have deposited Rs 45 lakh for taking ​possession of houses allocated to them in Limbodi.

Portions of five structures remained to be removed​, and they were demolished on Monday. After that the stretch between Jawahar Marg Bridge and Mahal Kachari ​is clearly visible.

Now the measurement of the houses which are partially coming into the way of proposed road will ​be ​removed without causing harm to entire building.

Pal said that the removal of obstructing houses was carried out with public support. “This work has been done peacefully only with the cooperation of the affected people of South Toda. I thank them on behalf of the IMC and the district administration for the cooperation made for the development of the city and hope that there will be further cooperation in the implementation of the project,” she added.

Pal said that now the IMC would move to structures located along ​the Saraswati river in Machhi Bazaar. “Residents whose houses are coming into the way of road project would be evicted and rehabilitated in housing units built in Bada Bangarda/Budania,” she added.