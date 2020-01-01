Indore: First model immunisation centre at PC Sethi Hospital next week

Indore: The first state-of-art model immunisation centre in the state will be inaugurated at PC Sethi Hospital by the next week. With an aim to draw upper middle class to government hospitals for immunisation, the health department is establishing five model immunisation centres in the city.

According to chief medical and health officer Dr Pravin Jadia, these centres would be the first of kind in the country with all the facilities for immunisation.

“The centres would be tastefully decorated with paintings to attract children, all necessary vaccines would be stocked, and information regarding vaccination along with other basic amenities would be there to draw people. First centre would start next week,” Dr Jadia said.

He added that upper middle class and affluent people avoid visiting government hospitals for vaccination but they spend around Rs 10,000 in private hospitals for the same.

Health minister Tulsi Silawat will inaugurate the centre as the department has been seeking his presence. The date of inauguration will be released after getting his approval.