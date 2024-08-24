 Indore: First FIR Against Organised Crime Syndicate Registered In City
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 07:39 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Tejaji Nagar police registered the first FIR against an organised crime syndicate under BNS in city on Friday. The police arrested three habitual offenders from BaghTanda who had committed 28 crimes of theft in an organised manner in Indore, Dhar, Dewas, Khandwa, Khargone and Dhar.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Pan Singh Chauhan of Tanda in Dhar, Ambaram of Tanda in Dhar and Deepesh of Alirajpur district. A theft was reported in Tejaji Nagar a few days ago after which police scrutinized CCTVs and found three suspects on a bike going towards Udainagarin Dewas via Ralamandal.

The police traced them in Bagh Tanda through technical assistance and formed a special team which raided their places and arrested them. The police registered a case against the accused under section 112(2) (Whoever commits any petty organised crime shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than one year but which may extend to seven years, and shall also be liable to fine) of BNS and arrested them.

