Indore: Fire engulfs cafe, book store, coaching centres

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A major fire broke out at a café, a book store and two coaching centres in Bhanwarkuan area on Friday morning in which goods worth lakhs were destroyed. Thankfully, no casualty was reported.

A fire brigade official informed that the fire started from a café situated near Vishnupuri Colony and the girls residing in a nearby hostel spotted heavy smoke from there around 6.58 am and informed the local police and fire brigade. The flames were spreading fast and it reached an adjacent book store and two coaching classes.

The people of the area came out and tried to douse the flames but in vain. Three fire tenders reached the spot but by then the flames were spread to other shops. The fire fighters started their operation and used more than 3 lakh litres of water to bring the fire under control. It took more than six hours to completely douse off the flames.

The reason for the fire could not be established yet. However, it is believed that the fire broke out due to an electric short circuit.

Fire brigade officials further said that refrigerator, electric machines, furniture etc were gutted in the fire in the café while books and furniture were gutted in the bookshop. In one of the coaching classes, 4 ACs, 3 computers, 15 fans and furniture were gutted. Furniture, computers and other things were gutted in the fire in the other coaching centre.