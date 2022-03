Mhow (Madhya Pradesh)

​Fire broke out in the generator installed at the government's Madhya Bharat Hospital on Tuesday afternoon. The Cantonment Board fire brigide came and extinguished the fire. At the time of the fire, the generator was supplying power to the hospital. Operations were also going on, but those continued as inverters are there in the operation theater.​

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 08:42 PM IST