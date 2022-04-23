Indore: Fire at footwear shop in the Rajwada area

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in a footwear shop in the Rajwada area, creating panic for a few minutes on Friday. However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

According to fire brigade officials, the incident took place around 1.30 pm. The employees noticed smoke rising from the shop and gathered outside. Later, the fire brigade and the local police were informed. Goods worth thousands of rupees were gutted in the fire. Fire-fighters had to use more than 5,000 litres of water to douse the flames.

Shoes, slippers, other footwear and furniture were gutted in the fire. The incident is said to have taken place due to an electrical short-circuit. However, the fire brigade officials are gathering further information on why the fire broke out.

Fire in plastic factory

Another fire incident was reported in the Sanwer Road area at Friday noon. A fire brigade officer said the incident took place at a factory named Sandhya Enterprises, in Bardari village, on Sanwer Road. Plastic material and machines were gutted in the fire. Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire. However, no casualty was reported. More than 15,000 litres of water were used to extinguish the fire.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 12:28 AM IST