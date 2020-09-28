Indore: Fire at basement of Indira Complex



A fire broke out at Indira Complex’s basement at Tilak Path on MG Road on Sunday night. In the preliminary investigation, it was found that the fire started due to a short-circuit in the wiring.



The fire officer BS Raghuvanshi said that on Sunday night they received information that smoke was coming out of the basement of Indira Complex. The fire brigade was unable to enter the basement of the building with the fire fighting equipment and had to break open the metal grills at the ventilation vent.



Fire brigade officials said the fire had started from a laundry unit at the basement. It is believed that the owner of the laundry had forgotten to switch off the power of the pressing iron and due to overheating a short circuit occurred which led to the fire.



Officials said it is a commercial building with many godowns and shops. A case registered at the MG Road police station.

