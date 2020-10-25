Indore: FIR against Jitu Patwari for flouting poll code

Indore: An FIR was registered against Jitendra Patwari alias Jitu Patwari in Khudel police station on Sunday for violation of model code of conduct in Indore district. Patwari allegedly used two vehicles in election campaigns in which information was not provided to the returning officer. The FIR was registered under Sections 188 and 171 (H) of the Indian Penal Code.

Orders have been made for seizing the vehicles. Instructions have also been given to add their expenses to the expenditure accounts of the candidate of the Congress party from the date of submission of nomination to the date of seizure of vehicles.

Returning Officer of Sanwer Assembly Constituency RS Mandloi said that during the campaign for the Congress candidate on October 20, 2020, in village Pivdai two SUVs were used. This information was given by the office expense observer through a letter on 21 October 2020 to the returning officer. After preliminary investigation, a letter of information was issued to Jitendra Patwari but he did not reply to the letter after which FIR was registered on Sunday.

He informed that the video recording by an officer of the expense observer clearly shows that the vehicles were used in the election campaign.