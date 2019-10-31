Indore: Fighting ghost of plastic through Halloween

Indore: Fighting the ghost of plastic pollution, CBSE school students headed out on Thursday dressed as ghosts on Halloween using plastic polythene. The students carried placards made on chart papers with various slogans to the nearby areas. ‘Do something Drastic, throw away Plastic’ was one of them that stood out.

The theme of the day was to connect celebration with community service. Students dressed as plastic demons and gobblers in red and black colours. Some plastic witches played a small skit on the need of taking this environment out of their spell of plastics.

Students as angels, however, shooed the witches away and offered the most viable solution by offering the paper and cloth bags to the dwellers. Students went to localities near their respective schools and conveyed the message not to use plastic and requested the people to give away plastic bags and other items of plastic and insisted them to use paper bags.

All the students pledged to have an eco-friendly environment. “The true demon of the world today is pollution and we must fight it in every way possible, to begin with, Indore is heading out to control the production and use of plastic, where students must play their part,” coordinator the drive Shyam Agrawal said.

On the other hand, youngsters mainly college students were curious about the fest and organised spooky parties inspired by television shows and movies to celebrate this festival. Some parents organised small get-togethers for their children and dressed up as witch and ghosts.

Youngsters organised fun parties and experimented with horror makeup. While boys tried to create spooky looks with moustache and powder, girls went pro by getting professionals to do their make-up.

Make-up, stories and spook: “Youngsters want to celebrate every festival and we love to experiment on interesting looks for it,” make-up artist Akanksha Agrawal said. She loved the challenge of Halloween and ensured that all the young girls look spooky and awesome.

“We live every day and ideally it should be celebrated, Halloween is an interesting way to celebrate the darker side of life,” event professional Akanksha Khandelwal said. She had organised a Halloween party for her friends and family members.

“I like doing everything that is cool and Halloween is definitely cool and trending,” engineering student Sukrati Sharma said. She enjoyed spooking people around.

Ishika Jitendra told scary stories to their friends and organised a storytelling programme along with makeup party.

Pranks all the way:

“We love pranks every day and Halloween is a great excuse to play scary pranks,” management student Shubh Kadia said. He spooked his cousins with spider webs and fake ghosts.

“We organised a surprise party after college and spooked all the members,” another management student Divyshakti Sagar said.