Indore: Festival Of Grandparents Held At Red Church

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Celebrating and cherishing the love of grandparents, Red Church celebrated the festival of Grandparents on Sunday. “Grandparents are the ones who teach their grandchildren the qualities of love, kindness, tolerance, forgiveness, brotherhood, prayer, and make them cultured, civilised, polite, patriotic and dutiful citizens. He also teaches them to be patient in every situation and that God is the greatest judge,” Father Martin Kujur.

Everyone from the Catholic society participated in the celebration and gathered at the church’s premises. Fr Martin Kujur and Fr Thomas Mathew parish priest offered special prayers for the residents of Manipur, and for the establishment of peace in that state as soon as possible.

After the Mass, all the grandparents were welcomed and honoured by the Parish Priest, Parish Council, Mother Mary Committee, Catholic Church Red Church, Youth Organization, and the Sisters of St. Paul's School, with a spectacular programme.

