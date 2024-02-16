Indore: Farmers Have To Register Themselves To Sell Wheat On MSP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Like each year, this year too, wheat will be purchased from farmers at minimum support price (MSP) in the district. For this, registration of farmers has begun which is mandatory. 61 centres have been set up in the district for the same. Comprehensive arrangements have been made for registration in the district. The registration work began from February 5. The last date of registration is March 1.

District Supply Controller ML Maru informed that a meeting of concerned officials was held for registration and purchase work, wherein detailed information on registration and purchase work was given to farmers. They were informed about rules and procedures regarding timely payment of their produce to the farmers. It was stated that 61 wheat registration centres have been identified for wheat procurement in the district in Rabi marketing year 2024-25. Managers, operators and departmental officers of registration centres were given detailed training from farmer registration to changes made by the government in the payment process etc. Registration will be done till March 1. It can be done free-of-cost at 61 designated registration centres, facility centres established in Gram Panchayat, Tehsil and on MP Kisan App. Farmers can also easily register online on Kisan App portal sitting at home through their computer or mobile phone. Farmers will also be able to register at authorised and permitted MP Online kiosks, Common Service Centre kiosks, Public Service Centres and cyber cafes by paying the prescribed fee. Collector Asheesh Singh has constituted a district-level procurement committee for registration and preparation for the upcoming procurement.

Instructions have been given to concerned officers that farmers should not face any inconvenience in registration and necessary arrangements for seating and drinking water should also be made at registration centres. Registration should be completed within stipulated time limit. Registration centres should be inspected by the nodal officer posted at the centre.