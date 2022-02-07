e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92 in MumbaiIndia reports 1,07,474 new COVID-19 cases, 865 deaths in last 24 hoursICC U-19 World Cup: India beat England by 4 wickets to win their 5th title
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 01:27 AM IST

Indore: Farmer dupes man by concealing tractor loan on his land

The buyer had to pay Rs 4 lakh loan amount after getting notice from financing society, accused on the run.
Staff Reporter
Freepik

Freepik

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police booked a farmer for cheating with a person in Gandhi Nagar on Sunday. The farmer had taken a loan for buying a tractor mortgaging the papers of the land and without repaying the loan amount, he sold the land. The police started a search for the accused.

Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge Santosh Kumar Yadav said that Rajesh Khandewal, a resident of Palasia area of the city lodged a complaint that he had bought two bigha farming land from Chen Singh in Jamudi Hapsi village in 2008.

He had paid Rs 3.26 lakh to Chen Singh for the land and later he had also transferred the registry to his name. After that Khandelwal received a notice from the financing society that the land was mortgaged for buying a tractor. Then, Khandelwal had to pay Rs 4.19 lakh to the society. He came to know that Chen Singh had bought a tractor mortgaging the land but he didn’t reveal this thing with Khandelwal due to which he had to repay Chen Singh’s loan amount. Later, Khandelwal lodged a complaint with the police. After investigating the case, the police registered a case against Chen Singh and a search is on for him.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Artist’s dream unfulfilled; couldn’t present his paintings to Lata ji Bhopal: Artist’s dream unfulfilled; couldn’t present his paintings to Lata ji

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 01:27 AM IST
Advertisement