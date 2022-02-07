Indore: Farmer dupes man by concealing tractor loan on his land

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police booked a farmer for cheating with a person in Gandhi Nagar on Sunday. The farmer had taken a loan for buying a tractor mortgaging the papers of the land and without repaying the loan amount, he sold the land. The police started a search for the accused.

Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge Santosh Kumar Yadav said that Rajesh Khandewal, a resident of Palasia area of the city lodged a complaint that he had bought two bigha farming land from Chen Singh in Jamudi Hapsi village in 2008.

He had paid Rs 3.26 lakh to Chen Singh for the land and later he had also transferred the registry to his name. After that Khandelwal received a notice from the financing society that the land was mortgaged for buying a tractor. Then, Khandelwal had to pay Rs 4.19 lakh to the society. He came to know that Chen Singh had bought a tractor mortgaging the land but he didn’t reveal this thing with Khandelwal due to which he had to repay Chen Singh’s loan amount. Later, Khandelwal lodged a complaint with the police. After investigating the case, the police registered a case against Chen Singh and a search is on for him.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 01:27 AM IST