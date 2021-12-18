Indore: ​Farmer commits suicide

Indore

A farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in Rau area on Friday. It is said that he took such an extreme step in his field. The police are taking the statements of his family members to know the reason for the same.

Rau police station in charge Narendra Singh Raghuwanshi said that the deceased has been identified as Anil Sanghvi, a resident of Rangwasa village. Anil had consumed poison after which he was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment. The police didn’t find any suicide note so the reason for his suicide could not be ascertained yet.

Anil was a farmer in Rangwasa. His family members were also unaware of the reason which drove him to take such an extreme step. The police are investigating the case on all the aspects to know the reason for his suicide.

Woman ends life

A 40-year-old woman died after she consumed poison at her place in Malharganj area on Saturday. No suicide note was recovered. Malharganj police station in charge Rahul Sharma said that Reena Agrawal (40), a resident of Ramchandra Nagar area of the city consumed poison. The family members took her to the hospital after her condition deteriorated but she could not be saved. The police have sent the body for autopsy and started an investigation into the case.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 10:45 PM IST