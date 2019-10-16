Indore: Fake marriage gang busted by STF

Indore: The Special Task Force on Wednesday arrested six members including two women of a gang accused of duping people in the name of providing them suitable brides.

According to Superintendent of Police (STF) Padmavilochan Shukla, ASI Amit Dixit had received a tip-off Nilesh Vatakiya and Pooja Rathore, both residents of Indore were involved in a gang that used to arrange fake marriage and a case had been registered against them in Ahmedabad.

The STF team managed to arrest Nilesh Vatakiya who informed that Ritu Rathore posed as Pooja and married a man from Ahmedabad a few months ago. Three days after the marriage, Ritu fled from her in-laws house. She and Nilesh were paid Rs 80000 for their work.

Nilesh and Pooja told the officials that Anil Jain of Anjani Nagar and Vishal alias Akhilesh Soni of Kalani Nagar ran a marriage bureau and they duped unmarried men in the name of providing them suitable brides. They were helped by agents Vinayak Gawde and Sangeeta who took Rs 1.8 lakh from the Ahmedabad man. Pooja and Nilesh were paid Rs 80000 and they had given Rs 20000 to Vinayak and 20000 to Sangeeta. Later, officials arrested Vinayak and Sangeeta too. Anil Jain and Vishal Soni were also arrested.

They told the STF team that after marrying Ritu in Ahmedabad, they had also arranged her marriage a doctor in Biaora and had taken Rs 5 lakh from doctor’s family. Ritu fled from doctor’s place with 1.5 lakh after 10 days of marriage. Later, accused had arranged her marriage with a family in Dewas for Rs 3 lakh. Pooja fled from there with Rs 70000 three days after the marriage.

A girl named Roshni, another member of the gang, was married to man in Pratapgarh in Rajasthan a few months ago and Rs 3.5 lakh was taken by the accused for the marriage. Roshin too fled with cash after a few days. Pratapgarh police had registered a case against Roshni, Anil Jain and others.