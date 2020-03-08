Indore: Fake doctor among 4 held for duping bank official of lakhs

Indore: Four persons including a fake doctor were arrested in Tilak Nagar on Sunday for duping a retired bank official to the tune of Rs 2 lakh for giving him guaranteed treatment for his knee problem. The fake doctor who took money for treatment had prescribed medicines worth Rs 2.5 lakh when complainant doubted his intention and informed the police.

According to investigating officer SI GB Rawat, 70-year-old Tarun Parikh, a resident of Bakhtawarram Nagar, told police that he had visited a doctor a few days back to treat his aching knees. He was returning from doctor’s clinic when a person, who introduced himself as Deepak Sharma, told him that his grandfather who was also facing same problem took treatment from Dr Hamid Ansari from Mumbai. He said that his grandfather is now fine and runs every morning.

Accused gave mobile number of fake doctor Hamid Ansari to Parikh and also took his number. After two days of their meeting, complainant received a call from Ansari who informed that he is in city to see other patients. After that, Ansari reached complainant’s place and checked his knees. He later started treatment and told him to pay Rs 3.50 lakh. Complainant showed inability to give huge amount. Later, he gave him two cheques of Rs 3 lakh in which one cheque amounting Rs 2 lakh cleared.

After receiving money, accused prescribed ayurvedic medicines worth Rs 2.5 lakh. It was then that the complainant doubted him. He searched medicines’ names on the internet and came to know that the medicines are inexpensive while accused is charging huge amount. Later, complainant reached police station and lodged a complaint.

SI Rawat said accused Mohammad Rizwan alias Ranjeet who posed as Dr Hamid Ansari, Mohammad Ali (posed as Deepak Sharma), Salman and Safaruddin were arrested from their place in Dewas. Mohammad is Rizwan’ son and used to take information about such patients to dupe them. Their accomplice Mohammad Ahsan is still on the run.