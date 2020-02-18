Indore: Factory selling fake ayurvedic drugs in Dwarkapuri busted

Indore: A joint team of crime branch and AYUSH department raided a factory and call centre in Dwarkapuri area on Monday, which manufactured fake ayurvedic medicines in.

The owner sold spurious medicines for sexual power enhancement, diabetes control, increasing height. He had packed the medicines showing manufacturing date of June 2020.

According to acting district AYUSH officer Dr Mahesh Porwal, a team of crime branch and AYUSH department officials raided a house in Guru Shankar Nagar in Dwarkapuri police station area. Accused Ganesh Gaur was caught preparing fake medicines. He didn’t have AYUSH or drug licence.

“He was running a call centre through which he used to call people for marketing ayurvedic medicines and offered home delivery service. The accused sold Indian gooseberry (anwla) and Indian black berry (jamun) powder bought from Marothiya Bazar.

He then packed them in attractive cover to sell them,” Dr Porwal said. The sex-boosting medicines were named as New Golden Moments, height increasing medicines were called New Height Grow. New DiaboVeda was for controlling blood sugar.

“Several ingredients were mentioned on the medicine packets but nothing was used in them. We have prepared a panchnama and submitted it to police,” Dr Porwal said. Meanwhile, crime branch officials said they have informed other departments about the raid and will book the accused under relevant sections after other formalities are completed.