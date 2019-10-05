Indore: Factory owner ends life over depression

Indore: A plastic factory owner allegedly committed suicide at his residence in MIG area on Thursday night. It is said that he was under depression after the death of a close friend a few days ago. The police are taking the statement of his family members.

MIG police station in-charge Indresh Tripathi said that deceased identified as Tulsiram Verma (42), a resident of Ambedkar Nagar was the owner of a plastics factory in Gauri Nagar area. He was found hanging by one of his family members and was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the exact reason for his taking such an extreme step could not be known.

However, preliminary investigation revealed that Tulsiram was under depression after his close friend Amit died in Alwar, Rajasthan a few days ago. Since then, Tulsiram was in shock and he told his family members that Amit’s soul is calling him. Police believed that he was under depression after his friend’s death due to which he took the extreme step.