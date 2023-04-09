 Indore: Facility of power bill on WhatsApp starts
The West Discom has so far verified numbers of 33 lakh consumers for the WhatsApp facility

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 07:47 AM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has started providing electricity on the WhatsApp number of the consumers from Saturday.

The West Discom has so far verified numbers of 33 lakh consumers for the WhatsApp facility. The electricity company first gave a welcome message to the consumers on their WhatsApp number. The message was followed by issuance of electricity bills on WhatsApp from Saturday evening.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the preparation of this new facility took several weeks. Now, consumers have started getting bills on WhatsApp. WhatsApp has been technically integrated with the NGB system of electricity bill.

As soon as the bill is generated, after some time the coloured bill copy appears on the mobile of the consumer concerned.

article-image

