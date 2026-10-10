Indore Faces Summer Water Shortage Threat, IMC Plans To Fill Yashwant Sagar From Gambhir River | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Anticipating a possible water shortage next summer due to below-normal rainfall due to the El Niño effect, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has begun preparing multiple measures to ensure an uninterrupted water supply to the city.

These include filling Yashwant Sagar lake with water from the Gambhir river, constructing a sump well at Bijalpur and building five large overhead water tanks.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said the civic body was working on alternative arrangements to meet the city's water requirements during the anticipated crisis.

“We have decided to fill Yashwant Sagar with water from the Gambhir river so that tap water supply remains normal in the western parts of the city. Besides, construction of a sump well is underway at Bijalpur, which will be able to fill around a dozen overhead water tanks when required,” Bhargav told reporters.

Yashwant Sagar is an important source of drinking water for Indore and supplies around 30 million litres per day (MLD) to the city. The proposed sump well at Bijalpur will also have a capacity of 30 MLD, providing the civic body with an additional resource to manage demand during periods of water scarcity.

In another step towards strengthening the city's water infrastructure, the IMC has ordered the construction of five large overhead water tanks. These are expected to improve storage and distribution capacity and help the civic body respond to shortages in areas facing increased demand.

The measures come amid concerns over lower rainfall in the region, which could affect water availability during the summer months. By exploring alternative water sources and expanding storage infrastructure, the civic body aims to reduce the risk of disruption to household water supply.

However, the mayor also stressed the importance of public participation in conserving water. He appealed to residents to avoid wastage and use water judiciously, warning that rationing might become necessary during the crisis period.

“We will have to resort to water rationing so that we have enough water to deal with the crisis period,” Bhargav said.